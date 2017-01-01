Afan Lido 1
Spain's Sergio Garcia moved back into the top 10 in the world after…
I PEER at Frith’s photograph
Crime figures in Barry
Traffic news
Horoscopes
Family announcements
THREE tributes acts will come together to perform for one night…
THREE boys were stopped after evidently taking a tractor to try to get home from a night out.
WALES side have finished 2016 one place above England in 12th in…
Enter your postcode, town or place name
Research local amenities
Shrinking the size of a chocolate bar is among a range of ideas…