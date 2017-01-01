LEE Selby might be a world champion but Barry’s finest still…
Jose Mourinho has the taste for another big occasion as he seeks to…
A TIDAL Lagoon could be a jewel in the crown.
Crime figures in Barry
Traffic news
Horoscopes
Family announcements
SEVEN-PIECE band Legend will perform the music of Bob Marley at…
A WORCESTER teenager who admitted burglary has been spared custody to take up jobs abroad.
WALES side have finished 2016 one place above England in 12th in…
Enter your postcode, town or place name
Research local amenities
A former Royal Marine has come to the defence of a comrade…