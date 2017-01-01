IN 2016 Cadwaladers and Barry Athletic Cricket Youth section…
Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho's belief in manager Jurgen…
I WALK over the pebbles
Crime figures in Barry
Traffic news
Horoscopes
Family announcements
WEST End star John Partridge, Broadway star Adrian Zmed and…
TWO killers who were caught by an episode of Coronation Street are starting jail sentences of a combined total of more than 23 years.
WALES side have finished 2016 one place above England in 12th in…
Enter your postcode, town or place name
Research local amenities
A simple breath test could soon be used to diagnose early cases of…