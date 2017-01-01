Afan Lido 1
Rory Best has backed Conor Murray to thrive amid the pressure of…
I PEER at Frith’s photograph
Crime figures in Barry
Traffic news
Horoscopes
Family announcements
BARRY & District News has teamed up with the Wales Millennium…
A PENSIONER nicknamed the "Longford Lover" claims to have bedded 2,084 different women.
WALES side have finished 2016 one place above England in 12th in…
Enter your postcode, town or place name
Research local amenities
Oscar nominee Dev Patel has said flying into America felt like "a…